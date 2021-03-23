Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.91. 842,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

