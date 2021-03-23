Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.84 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $392.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

