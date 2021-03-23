Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,698 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 860,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

