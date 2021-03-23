Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,780. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $143.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

