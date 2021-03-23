Sandbar Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,000. Ryanair makes up approximately 3.7% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryanair by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,899. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $118.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

