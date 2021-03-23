Sandbar Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises 2.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $2,363,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, reaching $140.97. 29,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,429. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.84.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

