Sandbar Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,346,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,802 shares of company stock worth $12,296,455. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 133,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.