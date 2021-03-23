Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,045,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

