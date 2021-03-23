Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,172 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 435,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 134,637 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

