Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $206.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $206.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.16.

NYSE:DG opened at $193.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

