Roth Capital Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $115.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

Shares of APPS opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 297.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

