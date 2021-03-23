ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Hits $13.41 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $13.41 million and $2.31 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.00469096 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

