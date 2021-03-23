Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 441 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

