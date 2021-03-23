Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TITN. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942 in the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $2,792,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.