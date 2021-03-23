Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Acquired by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Riverview Financial worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Financial stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.20. Riverview Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

