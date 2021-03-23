Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

RTMVY opened at $16.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

