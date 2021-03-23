Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.65 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $119,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,744,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,309,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,418 shares of company stock worth $21,473,928. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

