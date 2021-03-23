Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

