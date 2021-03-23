Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.41 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $11,580,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of PLAY opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

