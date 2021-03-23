Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.28 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veritex were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 62.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Veritex news, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $52,950.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at $755,843.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

