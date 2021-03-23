Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 253,490 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,266,000.

EBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

