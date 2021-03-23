Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.27 ($121.50).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -136.80. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €55.04 ($64.75) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

