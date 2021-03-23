RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Position Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $190.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

