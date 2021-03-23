Reviewing Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 16.81% N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 18.99% 4.67% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.68%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 4.74 $10.81 million $0.60 22.63 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.95 million 4.45 $40.24 million $0.78 19.82

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Provident Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 29, 2020, the company operated through a network of 37 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

