Reviewing MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) & Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MVB Financial and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.96 million 2.63 $26.99 million $2.16 15.47 Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 7.04 $87.05 million $3.38 21.03

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MVB Financial and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MVB Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MVB Financial has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 17.16% 13.86% 1.40% Lakeland Financial 33.90% 13.31% 1.56%

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats MVB Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates fifteen full-service banking branches; twelve mortgage offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

