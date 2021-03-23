Reviewing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cloudera has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cloudera and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 1 4 2 0 2.14 Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79

Cloudera currently has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $237.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Cloudera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Atlassian.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudera and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -20.16% -6.53% -4.18% Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloudera and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $794.19 million 4.95 -$336.58 million ($0.91) -13.82 Atlassian $1.61 billion 18.16 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,705.69

Cloudera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloudera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlassian beats Cloudera on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data. The company also provides Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to securely store, process, and analyze various data assets; Cloudera DataFlow, a data platform that collects, curates and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; and Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering In addition, it offers Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, lineage, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; and Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service. Further, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

