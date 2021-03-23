Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. Research analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 575.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

