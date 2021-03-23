Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – Riverview Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

3/3/2021 – Riverview Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Riverview Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

3/2/2021 – Riverview Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

2/25/2021 – Riverview Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Riverview Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/4/2021 – Riverview Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

2/2/2021 – Riverview Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $159.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Riverview Bancorp Inc alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 844.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 95,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.