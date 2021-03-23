Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a report issued on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of FREE opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

