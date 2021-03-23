Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

NXGN opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 233,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,446 shares of company stock worth $1,196,176. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

