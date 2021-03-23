Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,910 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,910 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.