Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 168,405 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,405 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.85% of Hanmi Financial worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

