Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

