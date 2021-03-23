Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

ULTA stock opened at $315.09 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.28 and its 200 day moving average is $272.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

