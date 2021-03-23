Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

