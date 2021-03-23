Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 215.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPRE opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

