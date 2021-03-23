Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $109.85 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Ren has a market capitalization of $999.84 million and $109.85 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00624943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

