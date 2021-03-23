Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 665,642 shares.The stock last traded at $24.84 and had previously closed at $24.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

