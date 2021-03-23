RED Trading 65.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. RED has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $13,489.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.91 or 0.00337456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

