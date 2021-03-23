Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Noah (NOAH)

Noah (NYSE: NOAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2021 – Noah was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.18 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Noah was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Noah was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. 253,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth $12,858,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

