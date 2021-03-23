Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $249.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $262.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.80.

