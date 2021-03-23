Reby Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

