Reby Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

