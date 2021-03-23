Reby Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

