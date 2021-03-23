Reby Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 135 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Danaher by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,258,000 after acquiring an additional 520,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

DHR opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.47 and its 200-day moving average is $225.04. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

