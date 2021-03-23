Reby Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 180,243 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

