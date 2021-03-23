RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,464 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.