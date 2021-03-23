RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of RE/MAX worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,458,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RMAX opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $724.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

