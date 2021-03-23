Raymond James Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.79.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$30.40 and a twelve month high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

