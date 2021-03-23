Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

